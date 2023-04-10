Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel has yet to decide on his defensive formation

Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as the manager of Bayern Munich was a shock to the world, and even the manager himself. But when the Bayern board knew Thomas Tuchel was available and interested, they made a swift decision to give the Nagelsmann the boot.

One of the biggest questions surrounding Tuchel’s hiring would become what system he had in mind for the team. It sounds like Tuchel hasn’t quite made up his mind just yet. He plans to speak to the team and see whether they are more comfortable with a back three or back four before any long-term planning.

Regarding the system, Thomas Tuchel wants to speak to the team first and see whether they are more comfortable in a back 3 or back 4 before making his decision. For the coach, defensive stability is the first and most important step to achieve [@altobelli13, @cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/DB2iLsBEQ5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 28, 2023

One thing for sure though, Tuchel is focused on the team’s defense. Tuchel also reportedly wants to give each player clear guidelines on their position and role. Sounds like a good start for the manager, as he definitely needs to win over some locker-room veterans on the team. As for winning over fans, advancing past Manchester City would be a huge boost.

Luckily for Tuchel, there is no shortage of big games to impress in.

Interested in a very in-depth (and potentially depressing) look at Bayern Munich’s upcoming game versus Man City? How will Tuchel line up without a striker? Should Joao Cancelo start? We talk about all that and more in our latest podcast episode. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

