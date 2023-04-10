Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: 2023 Champions League Quarter Final first leg full coverage

It feels like an eternity ago that Bayern Munich roared past PSG and drew Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals. The team hasn’t necessarily changed much since then, but the decision to change coaches in March makes it feel like a whole new era is set to begin with this game at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola spent a productive three years in Munich where his team played some amazing football. However, he never could find the ultimate glory — the Champions League trophy itself. Since leaving the side, he managed to make the final only once, where he was denied a chance at victory by the current coach of Bayern, Thomas Tuchel. The rivalry between these two men goes back to their days in the Bundesliga, and it’s about to reignite itself on the European stage.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

If you’re interested in our coverage in the Champions League draw itself as well as the immediate reaction to getting Man City, check out our draw coverage stream.