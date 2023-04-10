Osimhen, Kolo Muani, or Kane? Bayern Munich looking to spend big on a striker this summer

One year on from letting Robert Lewandowski leave the club, Bayern Munich are back in the hunt for a new striker. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has done a great job this season but, despite playing well enough to earn a contract extension, it seems that the club brass do not feel confident going into next season with just him and Mathys Tel as strikers.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg did a deep dive into how the bosses are tackling the striker issue and which options they’re looking to pursue. Here are the names mentioned so far:

Harry Kane

England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich for over a year now, though the rumors have always been rather one-sided. There has never been any indication that Kane was interested in a move to Germany, and the only factor making a move plausible was Daniel Levy’s reluctance to sell to a Premier League rival.

However, no “non-EPL” discount ever materialized and it looks like Kane would cost an insane amount of money should he make the move to Munich. Therefore, Plettenberg says that interest in the Englishman has finally cooled off.

Randal Kolo Muani

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani has been turning heads in the Bundesliga this season, and Bayern’s bosses have taken note. The Frenchman has 19 goals and 15 assists across all competitions this season, an insane return at just 24 years of age.

He’s currently at the top of the list when it comes to striker options for the summer, but apparently the Eagles want €100m plus add-ons. Kolo Muani has a contract until 2027 with no release clause — Bayern have apparently discussed selling “superstars” to raise funds for a transfer.

Victor Osimhen

Bayern Munich have already spoken to Victor Osimhen’s management, but there were no concrete talks. The club informed the player’s representatives that while they appreciate his talents, Osimhen is currently far too expensive for Bayern Munich right now. The striker is under contract at Napoli until 2025, so the Serie A leaders have the leverage to demand a figure well in excess of 100m euros.

Goncalo Ramos

Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos is the final option, due to Bayern’s connections with the player’s agency — GestiFute, the one led by Jorge Mendes. Ramos would be the cheapest of all the options on this list, but perhaps the most risky as well. As we saw with Darwin Nunez, performances with Benfica don’t necessarily translate to the top 5 leagues.

Of course, these four are not the only strikers on the market right now, they're just the ones Plettenberg commented on.

