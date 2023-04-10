Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola “honored” to play against Bayern Munich in the Champions League

It’s almost here, folks. Bayern Munich take on Manchester City in the marquee showdown of the Champions League which promises an exciting match. Man City coach Pep Guardiola will be a familiar face for Bayern fans, having coached the Bavarians from 2013 to 2016.

In a presser during the build-up to the game (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the 52-year-old former FC Barcelona coach said that it is an honor play against Bayern. “It’s an honor to be here playing against an elite club like Bayern Munich, happy to be here, you have to deserve it and play good. We’ll try to get a good result tomorrow to take to Munich”, Guardiola said.

Pep will also be familiar with the Rekordmeister’s coach, Thomas Tuchel. The German took charge of Chelsea FC in the 2021 final and beat Guardiola’s City team 1-0 to win their first ever UCL trophy (don’t look at me like that, it’s true). Pep said that he and the team reviewed the game a month later. “It’s happened, we reviewed the game a month later and it wasn’t as bad as I thought”, Guardiola recalled. “It was a tight game but we forget it and try again. I congratulated Tuchel and Chelsea. I don’t live in the past. It’s part of the game.”

Interested in a very in-depth (and potentially depressing) look at Bayern Munich’s upcoming game versus Man City? How will Tuchel line up without a striker? Should Joao Cancelo start? We talk about all that and more in our latest podcast episode. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

