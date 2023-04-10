Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch doesn’t regret move, but could look elsewhere without more playing time

Much ballyhooed summer transfer Ryan Gravenberch has not found a pathway to consistent playing time at Bayern Munich just yet.

The midfielder created some mild controversy by going to the media to gripe about playing time earlier this season and now has spoke openly about his situation and how it could eventually lead to him leaving the club.

Speaking to Ajax Showtime (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Gravenberch talked over his desire to make it in Bavaria and not having any regrets about his move, while also dropping in that he will assess his situation when the time is appropriate.

“I’d rather succeed at Bayern. But if that doesn’t work out and I don’t get opportunities, then maybe I should look elsewhere. At the moment, however, I’m not so concerned with that and I hope that I can change my situation at Bayern. I’m still convinced in my choice (to join Bayern) and don’t regret it at all. I had certainly hoped and also expected I would play more at Bayern. So far it has not gone as expected. For me that’s a pity, but I’m dealing with it well,” said Gravenberch.

For the first time in his life it seems, Gravenberch has not been among the first players chosen for the squad. With Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka expected to return next season and Konrad Laimer rumored to be on his way to Bayern Munich, Gravenberch’s quest for playing time in the central midfield might not get any easier.

Some at the club view him as an attacking midfielder, however, but with Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, Paul Wanner, and Arijon Ibrahimovic all capable of playing that spot, it might not be any easier at that position either.

“In my career I never really had a setback until this season. I was always a big talent and joined Ajax’s first team at a young age. For me, this season is only the first season in which I’m having a hard time and little game time,” said Gravenberch. “As a player you also get better from such experiences. I am still very young and I’m glad I’m experiencing something like this now instead of experiencing it for the first time later in my career. I’m mentally strong and I’m making even better steps in this situation. This is how I try to convert this experience into something positive. I’m staying strong.”

As a young player, game time is paramount. Gravenberch will have to have honest discussions with the club after the season and determine what works best for him moving forward.