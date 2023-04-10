Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt ready for Champions League showdown with Manchester City

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt is fired up for his team’s Champions League showdown with Manchester City

De Ligt understands how powerful Pep Guardiola’s team is and the daunting task that he and his Bayern Munich teammates are facing, but this type of match-up is why he loves playing the game.

“Manchester City are a very strong team with a lot of quality. It’ll be important to do everything together. We also defended together against PSG, against (Kylian) Mbappé, (Lionel) Messi and Neymar. It’s difficult to always win 1v1s against such players,” De Ligt told FC Bayern TV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “But if we play intelligently together, anything is possible. I love playing at 9 pm, you have the whole day to prepare. I try to relax during the day because in the evening you have to have all your energy to put in a good performance.”

De Ligt has proven his mettle many times over the course of this season for Bayern Munich. Whether it was his stunning game-winning goal against SC Freiburg over the weekend or his dramatic goal-line clearance against Paris Saint-Germain, the Dutchman has proven he can raise the level of his game when the time calls for it.

The play against PSG will go down as one of the most memorable from this season for both the player and the club.

“It was an important moment in the game. The most important thing was anticipation. I saw that Yann had a bit of a problem and ran straight to the goal, so I could make the tackle. After that I felt the energy of the stadium,” De Ligt said.

Against Manchester City, De Ligt knows that Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and company will be looking to get shots on Yann Sommer early and often. The 23-year-old knows, however, that the Bavarian backline is up to the task in the Champions League.

“We kept seven clean sheets and had eight wins so far. Now we’re playing against another very strong opponent, hopefully we can continue that run,” De Ligt said.

