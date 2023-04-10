Bavarian Podcast Works S5E40: A gloomy preview of Man City vs Bayern Munich + Is Sadio Mane a total flop? + The striker problem discussed

There’s never a dull moment at Bayern Munich (unless you watched the first half of Saturday’s game versus Freiburg). This week could be crucial for the outcome of the entire season as the club gear up to face Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals. After the coaching shakeup and the elimination from the Pokal last week, confidence seems to be at an all time low at the BFW podcasting department.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin talk about the following:

Establishing the tone (not positive) for the rest of the podcast.

How should Thomas Tuchel line up his team against Manchester City?

Which duels will be key for Bayern vs City? Davies, Haaland, Upa, etc.

An outside-the-box solution to the striker problem due to Choupo’s absence.

How will Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka set up versus Rodri, Gundogan, and the like?

Why a counterattacking approach could be the best and worst option for Bayern Munich.

Why starting Joao Cancelo against his former team may not be the best idea.

Finally talking about Sadio Mane and the source of his problems at Bayern.

Harsh criticism of the board’s transfer policy and their “support” of Julian Nagelsmann.

Comparing the squad construction in offense vs defense and the huge mismatch between the two.

Does Bayern Munich need to sign a new striker in the summer? Who’s available? Kane, Kolo Muani, Vlahovic, etc.

Signing off in an attempt to be positive for once.

