Arjen Robben: “Bayern Munich should sign me again to play against Manchester City”

Everyone at Bayern Munich knows the name Arjen Robben; Mr. Wembley himself. The speedy Dutchman, alongside his partner-in-crime Franck Ribéry as “Robbéry”, whizzed past fullbacks like there’s not tomorrow. Cut inside to the left you know the rest. Robben had some experience playing against Manchester City (whom Bayern will play in a few days’ time) and has a good record against the Mancunians (6W, 1L) and even suggested that Bayern bring him back.

“Yes, then Bayern should sign me again, Thomas Tuchel can call me at any time,” Robben laughed (FCBtv via @iMiaSanMia). “No, jokes aside, that’s no longer possible.”

Aw, man…

“I mostly have good memories (v City),” Robben continued. “The first that comes to mind is the 3-1 away win with Bayern in the 2013 Champions League. That was an absolutely top game from us. In general, the atmosphere in England is nice with the fans, playing there is always special.”

The 38-year-old agrees with many when Bayern v Man City is a big game, and he’ll be cheering on from somewhere in the Netherlands. “It’s definitely a top game, it could have been the final,” said the former Chelsea FC and Real Madrid winger. “It’s going to be very interesting and I’m looking forward to watching it.”

Robben knows what Man City coach Pep Guardiola can do, having played under from 2013 to 2016. “He is very good at setting up his team. I have a lot of respect for his work,”said Robben. “No matter where he works, you can see his handwriting. The three years with him were special for me. I had many great coaches and from a footballing point of view he was the best.”

Talking about the 3-0 aggregate win against Paris Saint-Germain, Robben said that Bayern as a team deserved to go through: “Paris have a lot of individual quality, maybe they even have the best players in the world in their team. But Bayern works very well as a team and deservedly made it through.

“This competition is special, the anthem before the games is special,” he continued. “Winning the Champions League is the greatest thing a player or a club can achieve. You face the best teams in the world and the best players in the world.”

Yes Arjen, it is the greatest thing a player and club can achieve, and you made it possible.