Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka readying for “tough” tie vs. Manchester City

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka knows the massive task that is ahead of his team was it prepares to face Manchester City in the Champions League.

“City is the toughest draw that we could’ve gotten. I think City think the same about us. It would have been a nice final. Now we’re playing in the quarterfinal. FC Bayern will be ready,” Goretzka told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

At the forefront of Bayern Munich’s concern will be former Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who smashed RB Leipzig for five goals in the last round. Goretzka joked that he could learn something from watching the Norwegian.

“I thought I probably could learn from Haaland where to stand on set pieces to score more goals. I don’t know if he has a magnet in his shoes. His nose for goal is unbelievable,” said Goretzka before getting more serious. “We’re not playing against Haaland, but against Manchester City. Bayern München against Manchester City. We all love the Champions League knockout games. We’re looking forward to this special day.”