Thomas Tuchel: “These are definitely the weeks of truth” for Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich’s team is about to enter the crucible. The next few weeks will determine their fate not only in the Champions League, but the Bundesliga. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and the fiery veteran manager has prepared for these moments by mellowing out over the years.

“I’ve definitely calmed down,” Tuchel said in a recent press conference (via @iMiaSanMia). “But the exception proves the rule, like the incident with Antonio Conte. I may be too big a football fan and love the game too much. It makes no difference whether I’m on the sidelines at 35 or 49. I’m emotional.”

Tuchel’s sideline incident while Chelsea coach with Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte was memorable, but one to keep in the rear view mirror as Bayern head into their gauntlet.

“These are definitely the weeks of truth. April and May are important weeks for FC Bayern when there are titles to be won,” Tuchel finished. “Normally, the club is used to leading the league and maybe focus on other competitions, but that’s not the case now.”

A dose of calm, in the eye of the storm. Can Tuchel provide Bayern the steadying hand through their recent tumult?