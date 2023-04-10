İlkay Gündoğan previews Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Champions League quarter-final

Former Borussia Dortmund and current Manchester City star İlkay Gündoğan offered a preview of Bayern Munich’s upcoming Champions League quarter-finals matchup against the Citizens for Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia)

“It’s a meeting between two of the best managers in the world. Both stand for their style and love for details,” Gündoğan said.

The German international had spent a year under Tuchel’s tutelage while at BVB, but even in that time, Tuchel made a strong impression.

“Training under him was of extreme quality and intensity. He loves details, for example he would cut many sequences to show you exactly what he wants to see and also what worked well,” Gündoğan added. “That helped me make very big steps forward, although it was only a season.

“He (Tuchel) is someone who says his opinion openly. For me that’s something that speaks for him and not against him.”

So it seems that despite the recent tumult, Bayern are considered to be in good hands. But Pep Guardiola’s side will be ready and motivated to deliver their manager a first win in the UCL.

“Both teams want to win the Champions League and will invest everything into it,” Gündoğan promised. “We know about Bayern’s strengths, especially when they play at home.”