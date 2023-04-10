 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic coy on summer striker transfer

By Fergus25
VfB Stuttgart v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Sallihamidzic was a busy man last summer — and the coming few months should appear to be much of the same for him. With a 34-year-old injury prone Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting leading Bayern’s current strike line and marquee signing Sadio Mane struggling immensely, Bayern are implored dip their toes in the market for a striker next season.

When asked about the prospect of a much needed new striker, Brazzo was diplomatic in his response:

Ultimately, whether Bayern sign a striker probably depends on how well the club performs in the last few months of this current campaign and if the current crop of players can cope when unlikely hero Choupo-Moting is absent. A Champions League elimination at the hands of Manchester City, or a Bundesliga title loss to Borrusia Dortmund would also force Bayern’s hand. What is for sure, is that Bayern-calibre strikers like Harry Kane, Randal Kolo Muani or Victor Osihmen would all cost north of 100M euros — whether Bayern are willing or able to spend such sums remains to be seen.

