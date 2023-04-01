Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 4-2 Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga)

So the Thomas Tuchel era starts with a bang. Bayern Munich dispatched Borussia Dortmund with 70 minutes of ruthless efficiency combined with 20 minutes of complete incompetence. 4-2 flatters the opponent because it could’ve easily been 6-0 in the first half itself. Safe to say, it looks like Tuchel has hit the ground running.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Why did Thomas Tuchel return to the standard 4-2-3-1?

A quick recap of how the game played out, and the poor play in the final 20 minutes.

Why Thomas Muller looks soooooooo much better in the 4-2-3-1 system, especially compared to his role under Julian Nagelsmann.

Subbing Thomas Muller remains a critical mistake no matter what your tactics are.

The resurgence of Leroy Sane and how he came alive in the second half.

The potential changes that could improve this lineup — mainly Jamal Musiala and Noussair Mazraoui.

