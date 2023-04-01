Bayern Munich star encourages €100M-rated France striker teammate to join

Bayern Munich already have a sizable French-speaking contingent on the team. Could another France international and established Bundesliga star be the next to join them — at the crucial striker position? Dayot Upamecano seems to hope so. Sport1 journalists Kerry Hau and Christopher Michel have the scoop on Frankfurt’s rising sensation, Randal Kolo Muani:

Randal Kolo Muani wants to join FC Bayern! The German champions are right at the top of the striker's list of dream clubs. Kolo Muani prefers to stay in the Bundesliga and is also impressed by the high ambition and the squad of Bayern [@kerry_hau, @CMoffiziell] pic.twitter.com/F8TwIJ6f8c — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 1, 2023

The report goes on to say that Kolo Muani enjoys a close friendship with Upamecano, who has had a roaring progression in his second season in Bavaria. Upamecano is quoted as having told Kolo Muani “you’ll be playing with us soon” if he keeps up his current form.

While former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann reportedly didn’t consider Kolo Muani a profile match, Thomas Tuchel’s arrival throws everything up in the air again. The stumbling block of Frankfurt’s demands remains: a “staggering” €100M valuation. The Frenchman is only 24, has a contract through 2027, and is coming off a successful FIFA Men’s World Cup in which he scored a semi-final goal.

Nagelsmann’s dismissal should mark a prompt end to Bayern’s ultimately ill-fated striker-less experiment, and the German champions, who have always planned and played with a nine, should now be back in play for another soon enough. Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen are the other names mentioned in the report alongside Kolo Muani, though all of them might be candidates for the 2024 summer transfer window rather than the upcoming one.

And while Kolo Muani isn’t the biggest name, or by comparison playing on the biggest team, it says something that Bayern area already reportedly carefully looking into this possibility. His will be a name to keep an eye on — especially if Bayern stand pat with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and have a quiet summer of 2023 in the striker department.