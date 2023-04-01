Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Gamethread and Live Blog

It’s funny how cyclic football can be. Once again, Bayern Munich face Borussia Dortmund after having sacked their manager less than a week prior, only this time the new manager happens to be a former BVB man himself. He also has a mammoth task ahead of him. Not only does Thomas Tuchel have to beat BVB, he has to vanquish the memory of Julian Nagelsmann.

In terms of the squad, he has almost his entire star lineup available to him. Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting all stayed behind in Munich for the international break, so they got to meet their coach and train with him before the others. Jamal Musiala is thankfully back from his hamstring injury, though his participation is still doubtful given how recently he recovered. Meanwhile the international players such as Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and others, will need to adjust quickly to make sure that BVB don’t leave the Allianz Arena with a good result.

This is a big game that could not only decide the title, but also the outcome of the entire Thomas Tuchel era at Bayern (and maybe even Nagelsmann’s legacy). A lot is at stake right now.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

