Bayern Munich won’t go on a big summer shopping spree, but getting a new striker still the focus

Bayern Munich is planning for the future. Despite being a gift that keeps on giving, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who just turned 34, won’t be the long-term option for the striker position. Before newly-appointed Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel arrived, it was already clear that the Bayern board won’t go on a huge summer shopping spree to make enormous changes to the squad. However, getting a new striker is still the objective that Bayern has according to the latest reports from a Sport 1 journalist (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

There won't be big changes on the squad this summer. That already was clear before Tuchel's arrival. The main focus is a striker. The bosses see that Choupo-Moting alone is not enough. Kane, Kolo-Muani, Osimhen are options - but all depends on the financial aspect [@kerry_hau] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 30, 2023

Harry Kane (29) from Tottenham Hotspur, Victor Osimhen (24) from SSC Napoli, and Randal Kolo Muani (24) from Eintracht Frankfurt are the purported options that Bayern has in mind. The board around Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić must make a tough decision as none of the options will be cheap. Spending millions on a striker does not seem to be in Bayern’s game plan and, evidently, such a move would come with immense risks. Then again, how realistic is it to get a cheap top-class striker? Unless we can somehow dig up a diamond that is yet to be refined, I do not see us getting around using up a lot of our financial resources in pursuit of a striker.

It would also be interesting to see what the future holds for Mathys Tel. Will he earn Tuchel’s confidence and gain more playing time? One can only hope that we have already found our striker and that the young Frenchman will save the team from making a big splash in the immediate future.

Who, other than the options above, would you like to see as our new striker? Let us know in the comments below!