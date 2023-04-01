Thomas Tuchel’s appointment by Bayern Munich was several years in the making

Thomas Tuchel once said that he didn’t take the Bayern Munich job because he didn’t want someone to rush their decisions and hire him (that’s probably the case now, but anyway). In 2015, then-technical director Michael Reschke set up a meeting between himself, Uli Hoeneß, and Tuchel (before he took the Borussia Dortmund job); the lattermost had been a free agent after he left Mainz. Tz journo Philipp Kessler (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) captured Reschke recalling what happened eight years ago.

“Pep Guardiola was Bayern coach at the time. Thomas Tuchel took a break from his intensive time at Mainz and lived in Munich. Pep, Thomas, and I met for dinner a few times. “Uli Hoeneß knew from Pep and from me that we had a very high opinion of Thomas and was very interested in getting to know him to get a feel for this young coach and person. That’s why I organized a meeting with Uli, Thomas and me. Appointing Tuchel as a coach was not a topic for FC Bayern at the time, but it was a possible option for the future.

(Continuation) “Our meeting lasted about two hours and the conversation was totally relaxed. It wasn’t a sales talk either, because signing Tuchel for Bayern wasn’t on the agenda at the time. “Uli Hoeneß likes to exchange ideas with exciting, interesting people and has a special feeling for informative, meaningful discussions. This young coach interested him. You could say Hoeneß’s curiosity met with Tuchel’s respect and interest in getting to know each other.