Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel chimes in on Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka’s comments about Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal

Bayern Munich have had a changing of the guard in the last week. Young and highly-touted manager Julian Nagelsmann, who was thought to be one of the managers of the future, has been let go by Bayern less than two years into his time in Munich. Thomas Tuchel is now coming in and some of Bayern’s key players were clearly disappointed with the decision.

Tuchel on Kimmich and Goretzka disappointed about Nagelsmann's dismissal: "It's understandable and fully okay that Leon and Jo say that. Of course Jo is a key player for me. He is someone who embodies FC Bayern. He is an absolute model professional." pic.twitter.com/4Y4Va43mKw — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 31, 2023

Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich both made comments on their disappointment about Nagelsmann’s dismissal. Although the disappointment is more placed on the dismissal of Nagelsmann leaving rather than the appointment of Tuchel as the new manager. Kimmich has already stated previously that he was frustrated with the turnover of coaches during the dismissal of Hansi Flick.

“It’s important to have a close relationship with all the captains, Manu (Neuer), Thomas (Müller), Josh (Kimmich). They embody FC Bayern, so it’s a gift to work with them. They all already have an impressive career. Josh has a key role with Leon. I don’t have any reservations about what they said,” said Tuchel at an interview.

Don’t be too sad Tuchel, it’s not your fault. Besides, Tommy will have plenty of opportunity to earn the appreciation of his players, especially with some crucial matches in the schedule coming up. Let’s hope Tuchel lasts more than two seasons.