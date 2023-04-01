Bayern Munich’s French players are benefitting from Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is currently working with Bayern Munich’s players to prepare for the ultimate showdown against Borussia Dortmund in a battle between the top two clubs in the Bundesliga (ranking wise). Communication is key to getting the team gelled in time, which Tuchel could get around due to him being a polyglot (speaker of multiple languages).

It is known that Bayern have a big French contingent, and being coach of Paris Saint-Germain meant that the ex-Dortmund and Chelsea FC coach could speak the language. “The French boys are happy that I can still speak a few words of French,” Tuchel said (via @iMiaSanMia). “It’s nice to communicate with the players in their language. I’m very happy about my experience abroad.”

In addition to French and his native German, he also speaks English and Italian which makes Tuchel a sort of all-round person. Former Bayern midfielder and present Liverpool FC player Thiago Alcantara could speak five languages (Spanish, English, Italian, German, and Catalan); it is truly exciting to be able to speak three or more languages (I’m currently brushing up on my German).