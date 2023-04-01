Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says he was blindsided by Chelsea dismissal

Speaking to the media in his first pregame press conference as Bayern Munich coach, Thomas Tuchel opened up about the circumstances surrounding his dismissal from Chelsea FC. Despite winning the Champions League in his first season, the 49-year-old was unceremoniously sacked less than 100 days into the tenure of new owner Todd Boehly.

Tuchel revealed that the decision came as complete shock at the time. Much like Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern, Tuchel had not realized that he was on the verge of being sacked until it actually happened. Here’s what he had to say:

Tuchel on his Chelsea sacking: "It was a shock. The meeting only lasted 3-5 minutes at 8 in the morning. We all thought we were on the right track and had more time to build something. Now I have found a new challenge and I'm happy to be here" pic.twitter.com/k4TwpYD7Ur — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 31, 2023

“We had a good relationship with people there (Chelsea),” he added. “I still have a lot of friends at Chelsea and that’s not going to change.”

He remained such good friends with his Chelsea staff that he’s currently trying to bring Anthony Barry, the Blues’ set piece coach, with him to Bayern Munich. The two clubs are currently negotiating over compensation.

It’s interesting how, after being sacked so unceremoniously at his former club, Tuchel would leap right into the Bayern job despite knowing the risks. His predecessor, Julian Nagelsmann, currently holds the record for highest points-per-game of any coach ever sacked in the top 5 leagues. Maybe it just goes to show how coveted the Bayern job is. No one can resist the call when it comes.