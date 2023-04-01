Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Kai Havertz planning summer transfer?; Does Chelsea’s Mason Mount want a move to Bayern?; Niclas Füllkrug getting interest from Italy; Liverpool targeting Josko Gvardiol; İlkay Gündoğan focused on Man City; and MORE!

Chelsea FC attacker Kai Havertz has long been considered to be a transfer target of Bayern Munich. In recent days reports emerged that indicated that the Bavarians like Havertz, but timing is an issue considering the club’s organization depth at the No. 10 position.

However, there could be a smokescreen going on as Havertz spoke openly about the potential of a future with Die Roten:

Havertz on joining Chelsea over Bayern in 2020: “Bayern is a huge club & for me, especially as a German, it’s difficult to say no — but my goal has always been to play abroad and see a new country.” Would saying no to Bayern still be difficult today? Havertz: “Clearly!” Havertz on Tuchel: “I had a very good relationship with him and am very grateful for everything.” Would you like to work with him again at some point? Havertz: “Definitely! You never know what will happen in football. Everything can happen very quickly. Never say never.”

That all makes sense, correct? Right, but 90Min.com says there is much more than meets the eye to what is going on with Bayern Munich and Havertz:

Bayern Munich are keen to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz this summer, 90min understands, with Blues teammate Mason Mount also on their radar. Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was recently unveiled as Bayern’s new manager, replacing Julian Nagelsmann, and the Bundesliga giants have wasted little time in getting started on their summer transfer plans. Sources have confirmed to 90min that Bayern officials have asked Tuchel about a possible summer move for Mount, who will be sold this summer if he continues to reject Chelsea’s offers of a new contract. While Mount’s situation is being followed, the England international is not understood to be among Bayern’s top targets for the summer, with Havertz ahead of him on the German side’s wish list. Bayern have long been interested in Havertz following his emergence as a star with Bayer Leverkusen and have tracked his progress ever since his €80m move to Chelsea in 2020. 90min understands that Bayern see 23-year-old Havertz as a long-term replacement for veteran forward Thomas Muller, who will turn 34 in September, and there is a confidence that Havertz is keen to make the move this summer.

What do you think — are we going to get the “shock” move no one thinks will happen with Bayern Munich and a longtime transfer target (like we saw last year with Matthijs de Ligt)?

According to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, Mason Mount is yet another Chelsea FC player who has interest in Bayern Munich:

While the rumors were shot down by German sources earlier in the week, it does seem as if Mount might have an affinity for Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel.

The Athletic (as captured by 90Min.com) is reporting that it would take £70 million (roughly €80 million).

Werder Bremen star and Germany international Niclas Füllkrug is reportedly garnering interest from Italian side, Torino:

The transfer market never stops. Even in March, when the window dedicated to negotiations and transfers is closed, the teams are thinking about how to reinforce themselves ahead of the next season. One of them is Ivan Juric’s Torino, on the hunt for an attacker. A well-known goal of the granata management is Werder Bremen striker Niclas Füllkrug, long followed by Torino. This year he is experiencing his best season in his career and, not surprisingly, in November he earned Flick’s call-up for the World Cup. In 26 season appearances, he scored 15 goals and has provided 7 assists between the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal (Germany’s national cup). Torino has been following him for a long time and is very interested. The granata management will study the option of trying to bring the German striker to Italy ahead of next season.

Füllkrug might not be dynamic or have one special trait that separates him from the pack, but he can score — and that still accounts for something.

Bayern Munich had one hell of week since the last recording of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast.

Immediately after I hit the road for Richmond last weekend, the world fell for Julian Nagelsmann. By the time I hit my destination, Nagelsmann has been fired, Tuchel was linked to the job, and chaos had ensured.

It was completely wild and BFW was here for ALL of it. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

What we can take away from Germany’s performance during the international break.

Ryan Gravenberch’s feud with Julian Nagelsmann and why he needs to grow up.

Thoughts on the firing of Nagelsmann, the hiring of Thomas Tuchel, and why this is a so risky.

What the sudden change might mean for the roster — especially during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp appears to be ready to bid against Chelsea FC, Manchester City, and Real Madrid in an effort to procure RB Leipzig star center-back Josko Gvardiol:

Jurgen Klopp is pushing Liverpool to step up their interest in RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol. The Croatia international is also of interest to Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

İlkay Gündoğan might not be thinking about a move away from Manchester City at the moment, but it certainly has to be in the back of his mind:

Ilkay Gundogan's agent, Ilhan: “There’s definitely no agreement yet with any club. The focus of Ilkay in recent weeks was only on City, end of the season and the birth of his son”, told The Guardian #MCFC



Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka is drawing interest from Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur:

Liverpool have joined Arsenal and Tottenham in the race to sign Evan Ndicka on a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Well, this is a hell of way for Thomas Tuchel to get his feet wet at Bayern Munich, huh?

Tuchel will lead the Bavarians against his old club — Borussia Dortmund — in a match that will have massive implications in the Bundesliga title race. Yes, this edition of Der Klassiker will have a championship look and feel, plus a lot of uncertainty from a Bayern Munich standpoint.

With BVB sitting atop the table, the Bavarians can ill-afford a loss. Here is what we have on tap for this episode: