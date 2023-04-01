 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of Matthijs de Ligt

The former Chelsea manager wanted to sign the Dutch defender last off-season.

By Jack Laushway
/ new
Netherlands v Gibraltar: Group B - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Peter Lous/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s new manager Thomas Tuchel is supposedly one of Matthijs de Ligt’s biggest fans. De Ligt has been one of the hottest names in Europe since his breakout years at Ajax and has since established himself as one of the world’s best defenders, despite his young age. Tuchel is one of those who found himself eager to sign the Dutch defender.

When Tuchel was coaching Chelsea, De Ligt was actually his top defensive target last summer. Despite being eager to sign the Dutchman, De Ligt only had eyes for Munich. Not only De Ligt, but also Benjamin Pavard was a target of Tuchel’s last summer. Clearly, Tuchel had a plan in mind on how to use these players, so he will be ready to maximize their talent at Bayern.

Along with some of the finest defenders in world football such as Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamceano and Joao Cancelo — Tuchel could turn this team into an absolute machine. Champions League incoming?

