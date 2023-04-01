Joshua Kimmich says that Julian Nagelsmann “played his part” in Bayern Munich’s 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund

Julian Nagelsmann was supposed to lead the line when Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund in a top-of-the-table showdown edition of Der Klassiker, but the front office decided to hand him his notice and brought in Thomas Tuchel. Although Tuchel oversaw a 4-2 thumping of the Die Schwarzgelben, Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said that Nagelsmann had played a part in the successful start of Tuchel’s reign.

Per Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the 28-year-old midfielder implied that Tuchel’s predecessor still had plenty of influence on the team. “He (Nagelsmann) also has his part in it (today’s win). It’s not like everything that happened before was erased,” Kimmich said after the game.

“Of course, on the one hand you feel sorry for the coach, on the other hand we as players bear the main responsibility. I’m here in my 8th season with Bayern and have my 7th coach. Only Jupp Heynckes and Pep were not sacked,” Kimmich added in comments captured by Sky, via @iMiaSanMia. (Hansi Flick was also not sacked.) “We only won 5 out of 10 games after the winter break and that’s not enough for our aspirations.”

In his last act as Bayern coach, Julian Nagelsmann has helped deliver the goods against Borussia Dortmund. Tuchel has inherited a good squad and it will be his job to keep things going.

