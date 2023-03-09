No shirt for you! Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala strikes out in effort to get elusive Lionel Messi jersey

Jamal Musiala played 82 out of 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 2-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Allianz Arena; goals from ex-PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry proved the difference. The win made sure Bayern were in the Quarterfinals and joins Chelsea FC, AC Milan, and Benfica in the last eight. Musiala wanted something at the end of the match in the form of PSG and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi’s shirt but was unable to get it.

Why, you ask? Because the Messi was nowhere to be seen! Musiala told Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) that he tried to find the 35-year-old attacker in the tunnels towards the dressing room after the game with no success. “I didn’t find him,” Musiala said.

It’s understandable that Leo was probably not in the best mood after that match and wanted out (of the stadium at least) as soon as possible. Seems like his weakness is having to face German CAMs, and Bayern have two of them.