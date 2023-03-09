Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League)

Bayern Munich overcame PSG in style (not without scares however). It is difficult to pick out one star performer because the display was so complete. In this podcast we look at:

The pressing of the team as a whole

The difference between each half

A look at the performance of each individual

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s contrasting performance in each half

What Julian Nagelsmann got right in this game

The number of high-risk passes Bayern attempted

What was special about this win

Thoughts on Marco Veratti’s performance tonight and how he could have been the key tonight

Thoughts on Yann Sommer’s performance and what he did well

Thoughts on the Raumdeuter himself, Thomas Müller

Thoughts on the substitutions Nagelsmann made

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.