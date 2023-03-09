Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League)

Bayern Munich overcame PSG in style (not without scares however). It is difficult to pick out one star performer because the display was so complete. In this podcast we look at:
- The pressing of the team as a whole
- The difference between each half
- A look at the performance of each individual
- Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s contrasting performance in each half
- What Julian Nagelsmann got right in this game
- The number of high-risk passes Bayern attempted
- What was special about this win
- Thoughts on Marco Veratti’s performance tonight and how he could have been the key tonight
- Thoughts on Yann Sommer’s performance and what he did well
- Thoughts on the Raumdeuter himself, Thomas Müller
- Thoughts on the substitutions Nagelsmann made
