Match awards for Bayern Munich’s satisfying 2-0 win over PSG

...and breathe.

Bayern Munich are through to the quarter-finals after a well-fought victory over Paris Saint-Germain, and have put themselves in pole position to take the entire tournament. Let’s take a look at who shone the brightest under the lights of the ‘car tire’ that is the Allianz Arena.

Der Kaiser: Alphonso Davies

The game offered its usual occasional heart attacks, but the Bayern Munich defense was on top of things almost every time. Alphonso Davies was key to Bayern’s defensive structure, pinning Hakimi deep with his advanced positions, and allowing De Ligt to venture forward. Davies was so good running down the left, linked up with best friend Jamal Musiala, and was even better tracking back, halting attacks time and time again. He also made a couple of crucial blocks as well as the goal and a game-saving block pictured above on Messi. Davies was simply immense, continuing his unstoppable form in 2023. Special mentions must go to Dayot Upamecano, who made a goal-saving tackle too, as well as Josip Stanišić who rose to the occasion perfectly with multiple great moments in defense, although he may not have gotten anything highlight reel-worthy.

Fußballgott: Thomas Müller

Thomas Müller was simply brilliant today. In typical Müller fashion, his game was not lined with flashy goals or assists, but it was lined with pure hard work. Müller was the leader of the press in the front lines, consistently harassing the Paris defenders and cutting through their build-up patterns with ease. The opening goal is testament to that, it was Müller’s dogged press that won the ball in a goalscoring position. Müller was important to Bayern’s midfield structure too, as he was often deeper than Leon Goretzka, chasing behind PSG’s midfielders and attackers off the ball and often winning the ball back. He was Bayern’s true second midfielder today, and while I don’t think he was the man of the match, he was certainly fantastic.

Der Bomber: Jamal Musiala

The search for another highlight goal or assist in a knockout game eludes Jamal Musiala, but make no mistake, he was Bayern’s best player going forward today. Musiala was incisive multiple times, with great close control and turns generating multiple chances for him. He toyed with PSG’s defenders time and time again, and it became clear PSG were allocating massive resources to stop him specifically. This game plan did not work, as Musiala’s brilliance allowed him to spot Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the box for a goal that would ultimately did not count due to (a lack of) intervention from Müller.

Musiala was not as active of a presser, rather staying back to block the passing lanes through the middle, but his qualities in the final third on the ball were as present as ever, especially running down the left, where his link up with Davies caused PSG many a headache.

Meister of the Match: Matthijs de Ligt

For the unfamiliar, I have always been a massive MASSIVE fan of Matthijs de Ligt, back to his Ajax days. It gives me immense joy to be writing this.

Matthijs de Ligt is simply the best defender in the world. (In my opinion of course)

For the third game in a row, De Ligt has been Bayern’s saviour. Multiple goal clearances off the line, the center piece of Bayern’s build up through the middle, the primary threat in the air, De Ligt was everywhere. Look, I could write a five act play on how good De Ligt is, and how his qualities change the way Bayern play from the top down (and enact it too); I think we need to just enjoy the simple things in life sometimes, though.

I have enjoyed that clearance on a million replays, and that enjoyment is not fading. What a player. He is the true modern centre back, there is simply no weakness in his game.