Thomas Müller credits Bayern Munich for seeing off Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League

Bayern Munich played a much more efficient game than last month, with Paris Saint-Germain unable to find a way past Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Josip Stanisic, and Yann Sommer. The star-studded Parisian attack has been kept silent; it’s not an easy task but it can be done. Thomas Müller lauds his team for the successful second leg.

In statements compiled by kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Man of the Match Müller (Müller of the Match?) said that the Bavarians took control in the second half after a rather difficult first half. “In a game like that, there are always moments when you need to suffer and create a little luck,” Müller said. “We were more controlled in our defending in the second half. We played the better game and ultimately deserved to win.”

After eliminating a big team (I used “big” because “good” is subjective), Bayern are now one of the favorites to win the Champions League, something Müller is aware of. “It is clear that we are among the aspirants and are aiming for the final as our top priority.”

Of course, it’s not a Müller interview without the bants, saying that this win is what he called having...er...a broad and hairy Bavarian chest. “That was it, the broad, hairy Bavarian chest. We’ll see when we go to bed tonight. Before 4:00AM would be good!”

