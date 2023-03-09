Kingsley Coman lauds halftime tweaks from Bayern Munich in 2-0 win over PSG

It’s official. Bayern Munich has stamped their place in the UEFA Champions League by virtue of their 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena, winning by a total of 3-0 on aggregate. Goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry built on to what was a 1-0 aggregate lead heading into the second leg, as Kingsley Coman provided the lone goal in the first leg in Paris two weeks ago.

PSG did have their fair share of chances, especially in the first half of proceedings, but some tactical adjustments from Julian Nagelsmann ultimately helped Bayern’s quality shone through in the end. Spaces started to open up a lot more in the second half for Bayern as the onus was on PSG to find a goal to level the aggregate score line, and Bayern took advantage of those spaces to great effect.

Speaking after the match, Coman highlighted the fact that Bayern made some tactical adjustments for the second half that ultimately helped them stay more compact and not afford PSG the spaces that were available in the first half. “PSG played a good first half. At half-time, we were able to solve the problems we had, we were more compact in the second. The last time we met them in quarters, they knocked us out. Today, we deserved this win. We focus on ourselves and work as a team,” the French winger told Canal+ (via @iMiaSanMia).

Of course, Marquinhos having to come off in the first half due to hip problem didn’t make matters any easier for PSG and it worked in Bayern’s favor, but there’s still no taking away from how resolute Nagelsmann’s side was in their defensive third. Matthijs de Ligt’s goal line clearance that perhaps spared some blushes from Yann Sommer was indicative of the type of commitment and determination Bayern’s players showed on the night during an occasion where there was very little margin for error.

It was another occasion where it was difficult to pick out any Bayern player that didn’t have an exceptional night, which is certainly the level required if they want to go the distance in this competition and potentially collect yet another historic treble. Bayern joins Chelsea FC, SL Benfica, and AC Milan in the quarter finals of the Champions League and will now wait to see who of Real Madrid/Liverpool, SSC Napoli/Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City/RB Leipzig, and FC Porto/Inter will join them.

