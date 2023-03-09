Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann happy to see team snap out of first half funk in PSG win

The old adage goes that it is not how you start, but how you finish. For Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, that held true — especially because the coach was not too thrilled with how his team performed during the first half of its 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

“In the first half, we didn’t do what we had spoken about before very well,” Nagelsmann told for DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). There was too much space. We defended better in the second half and were dangerous on the ball. In the end, we deserved to win.”

While defensively, the team was very solid all night, the attack began to click in the second half which to goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and substitute Serge Gnabry. For the Bavarians, it was a statement effort in a high stakes match. Despite those early doubts about where things might be headed, the boss surely was happy with how things eventually turned out.

As another old saying goes, better late than never.

