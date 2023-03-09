Yann Sommer on Bayern Munich’s near-disaster vs. Paris Saint-Germain

That could have turned out differently.

Bayern Munich’s 2-0 second leg win over Paris Saint-Germain, 3-0 on aggregate, looked far from an assured outcome in the first half. For a heart-pounding few seconds, the Parisians looked certain to equalize, after Yann Sommer was caught on the ball and PSG’s Vitinha was able to fire into an empty net.

“I looked at Stanišić, he was marked — and then all of a sudden I didn’t have a solution anymore,” Sommer said afterwards (via @iMiaSanMia), explaining the moment.

Fortunately, while we all held our collective breath, Bayern center-back Matthijs de Ligt charged down the path of the ball and cleared it just off the line.

“What Matthijs did was incredible,” Sommer added. “If that had gone wrong, the game would’ve been different.”

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann concurred. “Matthijs just wants to defend,” Nagelsmann said in praise. “Nine out of ten defenders would stop running there and say it’s over.”

Not Matthijs de Ligt. It’s no wonder that De Ligt’s industry and determination have earned him the admiration of his squad mates. In just his first year in Bavaria, the Dutch defender’s future outlook is already massive.

“A very, very good feeling. When my teammate loses the ball, I have to be ready,” De Ligt said. “It was a perfect moment today. Luckily, there wasn’t too much power in the shot and I was there. It was our night.”

And he’s due a thank-you from his keeper, too.

“I will leave a truck filled with Swiss chocolate on his doorstep!” Sommer declared.

Can’t get enough analysis of the game? Check out our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.