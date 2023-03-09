Julian Nagelsmann says treble is possible after Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win against PSG

Bayern Munich put on a brilliant display in the second leg of the Champions League, sending Paris Saint-Germain back to France with no goals and no wins in the tie. This is a huge result given that the Bavarians didn’t have it easy last time out, which got some people already thinking of silverware, including Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia, the 35-year-old said that a sweep of all competitions or a treble is not out of the question provided that the boys give 110% in every game. “If we combine maximum desire and emotionality together with the quality we have, we can achieve anything”, Nagelsmann declared. “When we combine these things, we are incredibly good and can beat anyone.”

It appears that Nagelsmann forgot about teams like FC Augsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach with that last statement. That’s why I said to calm down a bit; we wouldn’t want to end up like Borussia Dortmund now, do we?

