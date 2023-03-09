Bayern Munich 2 - 0 Paris Saint-Germain: Bild player ratings

A small programming note. In our own Match Awards for this game we neglected to hand out the customary jersey swap for an outstanding performance on the opposing team. We meant no malice by it, but neither writer nor several editors noticed the omission for a while — it was that kind of day for Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win in the second leg feels like a springboard to greater and greater things. It was the kind of performance that will be remembered for years...well, unless it’s all undone in the next round. Remember, this was only the Round of 16. But what a game it was!

Here’s how Bild scored the match:

How about that performance by Matthijs de Ligt?! Yeah, he had that goal-line recovery but also another key moment in the second half where Bayern were scrambling and he threw himself in front of the ball to help Yann Sommer secure the save. Sommer was fired up by the display.

Between Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, even Thomas Müller, everybody put in a shift disrupting Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. Under Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern can play a risky style sometimes but they are defending as a unit.

It’s been said but bears repeating: this feels like a coming out party for Josip Stanišić.

It’s all 4s and 5s for the PSG team, coach included. But Sergio Ramos was a consistent danger on set pieces.

Bayern had two disallowed goals. Sadio Mané must have been just fractionally off from putting in a third and Thomas Müller I GUESS compelled PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to deal with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s header differently than he otherwise might have.

Leroy Sané pulled some double duty in his substitute appearance, first playing through the middle and then shifting to the left wing. It was a solid performance, reflected by the 3, all the more remarkable for how many near goals Bayern didn’t manage to score in that time.

If this is the end for Messi & Mbappé in Paris, how fitting that it’s the Bayern machine that saw them off.

Can’t get enough analysis of the game? Check out our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

