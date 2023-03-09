Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano hails team defense in convincing Champions League win over PSG

Being tasked with stopping Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé might cause some defenders to lose a little sleep.

Not Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano.

The Frenchman knew his squad would be facing a tall task, but he remained confident that Bayern Munich was going to band together and make stopping the terrifying twosome a team effort — which it totally did.

“We knew it would be difficult for both teams. I’ve often played with Kylian Mbappé, and I tried to deal with him, it was tough. We knew we had to close down the space. Today was a team effort. The coach warned us we had to be ready, and we were,” Upamecano told CANAL+ (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Upamecano was just one of several standouts on the day and his work with Matthijs de Ligt and Josip Stanišić as part of three-man center-back unit was incredibly impressive.

If Bayern Munich can continue to get those types of performances from its backline, there might not be many teams that are capable of knocking them off in the Champions League.

