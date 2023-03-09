Bayern Munich advance to the Champions League quarter-finals in style

Bayern Munich have done it again. A 2-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain sends the German champions into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. It marks the Rekordmeister’s 21st appearance in the last eight, more than any other club.

For all their stumbles in the Bundesliga this season, Bayern have been UCL world-beaters — seeing off the likes of Inter Milan and FC Barcelona in the group stages, and now Paris-Saint Germain in the Round of 16. That’s six games against titans of Europe. Combined scoreline? 12-0 to the Bavarians.

“I’ve always said that we have an excellent team that can compete in Europe,” said club president Herbert Hainer afterwards, via ransport’s Martin Volkmar. “I think we have every chance [to win the UCL]. You need a little bit of luck in the end, but I don’t see anyone who is stronger than us.”

Indeed, no team has put forward a stronger resume in Europe this season. And this is a fearsomely deep squad. When Bayern needed to bring on fresh legs, they dipped into a pool of reserves that included Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, and Manchester City loanee João Cancelo.

It’s not just star power; PSG has plenty of that as well: Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi? Kept quiet, by their lofty standards, over two legs. Studio commentator Jamie Carragher reveled in the Bayern victory afterward, remarking that the result showed that being a team still matters in football.

And now, as the huge cast of superstars in Paris are left to ponder their future, it’s the FC Bayern team that rolls on. Who will be the next takers?

Can’t get enough analysis of the game? Check out our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.