Pregame fodder: That time Bayern Munich (maybe?) almost signed PSG’s Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé will take the pitch at the Allianz Arena later today, but just imagine if that meant he was wearing a Bayern Munich kit.

It almost happened.

Sort of.

Kind of.

Let’s just see how close it came to happening.

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), which was part of a larger interview with Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribéry, the German outlet and Frenchman touched on that situation:

Bayern were interested in Mbappé as a youth player, but a move didn’t happen.

Ribéry thinks it would have been awesome if it happened, but like any transfer, nothing is ever set in stone when it comes to signing a player.

“It would have been nice to see Mbappé at Bayern. But that’s life. There are never guarantees to sign a player,” said Ribéry.

Mbappé at Bayern Munich is a bit wild to think about, but Ribéry knows it takes a certain mentality to thrive under the scrutiny of the big stage in Bavaria.

“My biggest goal in life was to be at the top, the best in the world. Just like Arjen Robben, he worked every day like crazy. We were fired up. Every player at Bayern has to have this fire. You have to want to be better every day, no matter how good you already are,” said Ribéry. “If you want to make it at Bayern, you always have to do more than the others. Nobody should waste their talent. I want to say to every player: look at this club, this environment, this nice place — make use of it!”