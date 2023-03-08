How close is the end? Bayern Munich knows the clock is ticking on Thomas Müller

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is envisioning a future that does not include Thomas Müller — and that means that the 2023/24 season, could be Müller’s final campaign with the club:

Bayern are aware that Thomas Müller’s current contract until 2024 could well be his last. Next year’s Euros in Germany could be the end of Müller’s career. Streaming companies have already contacted Müller to accompany him and film the end of his career.

For the younger generation of fans, a Bayern Munich without Müller is almost inconceivable. While no one player can replace everything that Müller does, Bayern Munich is pretty stacked with options to make an attempt to fill his boots. Jamal Musiala is already starting, but Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Sadio Mané, Kingsley Coman, Ryan Gravenberch, Paul Wanner, and Arijon Ibrahimovic are all solid candidates should Julian Nagelsmann continue to flirt with a formation that features two attacking midfielders (for all intents and purposes, Nagelsmann’s back three plays more like a 3-4-2-1 than a 3-4-1-2).

However, do not be surprised if Bayern Munich eventually makes a strong play for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, who could form a lethal attacking midfield duo with Musiala for both club and country.