Report: Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry could still have futures with Bayern Munich

Recent reports have indicated that both Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry could be on thin ice at Bayern Munich, but that might not fully be the case.

Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) is now reporting that both players could find a pathway to staying with the club — under the right circumstances.

Gnabry’s future with the club likely depends on his ability to perform:

Last year, Bayern were under pressure to extend Gnabry’s contract because they wanted to avoid losing him for free. Now with a contract worth up to €19m/year, Bayern expect him to deliver - otherwise, a sale is not completely ruled out in case of a lucrative offer.

Gnabry was recently linked to Real Madrid.

For Sané, it appears to be a matter of agreeing on what a new contract might look like, and also a definition on what type of role might be available for the talented attacker:

Leroy Sané (contract expires in 2025) and Bayern officials will sit down together this summer and discuss the future. Sané feels comfortable in Munich, but if no renewal agreement could be reached, Bayern would consider offers to avoid any risks of a free transfer.

Sané has been very loosely linked to a move to Manchester City, but there is at least some doubt that the Premier League power is looking back toward Sané to help bolster its attack.

Whatever the case, Bayern Munich will have to make some very important decisions on these players in the very near future.