Report: Bayern Munich feeling good on Lucas Hernández, Alphonso Davies contract extensions

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich could be nearing contract extensions with both Alphonso Davies and Lucas Hernández.

Davies has recently been drawing interest from Real Madrid, but right now it seems that the Bavarians could have a leg up on the competition. As for Hernández, his knee injury likely took him off the market, which should allow Bayern Munich to secure a pretty painless — and cost efficient — deal:

Bayern are in advanced talks with Lucas Hernández over a new contract beyond 2024. An agreement is on the verge of being reached. Alphonso Davies’ agent Nick Huoseh was at Säbener Straße 3 weeks ago. Bayern want to extend Davies’ contract beyond 2025 as soon as possible. Both parties are optimistic that an agreement will be reached.

Reaching an agreement on contract extensions with Davies and Hernández should help Bayern Munich maintain consistency and stability on its backline.