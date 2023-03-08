Hoeneß: Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern Munich job not on the line vs. PSG

Julian Nagelsmann has Bayern Munich well poised to collect more silverware this season in what will be his second full season as manager of the club after taking over for sextuple-winning and current German national team manager Hansi Flick. During his tenure, there have been many questions asked of Nagelsmann, but on current form the Bavarians are trending upward. Former Bayern club president Uli Hoeneß concurs.

“I think the outcome of Wednesday’s game (leg two vs. PSG) has nothing to do at all with Julian Nagelsmann’s position,” Hoeneß explained earlier this week (Az, via @iMiaSanMia).

His sentiment echoes that of Bayern’s front office, as they’ve repeatedly doubled down on Nagelsmann being a part of a long-term vision at Bayern. The second-year coach, it would seem, has plenty of job security at the club.

Bayern’s two separate barren runs in the Bundesliga now feel like an echo from a distant past. Even the sting of three 1-1 Bundesliga draws after the World Cup break — and an ensuing loss to Gladbach after an early red card — has faded. The Rekordmeister are hitting their stride and are well within reach of attaining yet another treble.

Last season, it was a massive disappointment for Bayern to get knocked out by Villarreal at the quarterfinals of the Champions League. But with a positive result against Paris Saint-Germain already in the books, the vibe is different now. And while Julian Nagelsmann has to feel good about his team’s chances of progressing this time, it seems his future won’t be dictated by the results.