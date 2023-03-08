Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn admires PSG from afar, but appreciates the difference between the clubs

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn can look over at the Paris Saint-Germain squad and see the star power oozing off the roster sheet.

With the Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé , and the currently-injured Neymar as its three primary players, PSG has what might be the most talented three-man tandem in the world. Kahn respects wat that trio is capable of, but also likes that Bayern Munich builds its team a different way.

“Despite all the appreciation I have for these three, I’m very happy with our squad,” said Kahn told L’Equipe (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Next to our young players, we also want to have superstars in Munich. And we always had them. Sadio Mané, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Müller, the young Jamal Musiala... Look, I could name the whole team.”

Despite a more balanced approach to its talent — and its budget — Kahn thinks that outside players see the club’s operating methods and are intrigued. He even named a recent example of Bayern Munich’s drawing power.

“Many top international players want to come to us. João Cancelo could certainly have gone elsewhere this winter,” said Kahn.