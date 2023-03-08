Magnitude of Bayern Munich match doesn’t phase PSG’s Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain Christophe Galtier is well aware of the stakes involved when his team tales the pitch against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Find way to win and advance, then life becomes a little bit easier for the coming weeks. If PSG cannot find a way to get by Bayern Munich, though, Galtier’s seat will become incredibly hot.

“We have to play football, much more than we did in the first leg. We have another game plan. The presence of Kylian gives us more depth and percussion. We want to be higher and put more pressure. And if possible recover the ball earlier in their half,” Galtier said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We are in a very tough competition. Only one team will go through. The Champions League is a very high goal. PSG must have a much more aggressive, dominating style. That’s how we’re thinking, we have the possibility of qualifying. (Bayern) been a big institution for decades. Big players came here, big players replaced big players. The institution has always been placed above, be it coaches or the team. We will be in a magnificent, full stadium. I hope we’ll cool the atmosphere down.”

Galtier’s squad should be in decent shape as some players are rounding back into form.

“(Nordi) Mukiele is doing better. (Achraf) Hakimi will also train normally. I will make my decision after the session. Marquinhos will also train normally. We will review everything at the end of the session. But it seems all three players are available,” said Galtier.

The coach also has been following Bayern Munich’s moves, including the potential insertion of Josip Stanišić into the starting XI by Julian Nagelsmann.

“Stanišić is a very good player, even though he isn’t a big name in Europe. When you prepare for a match against Bayern, he is an important player in the system. He can play full-back or third center-back,” Galtier said. “I heard my colleague (Nagelsmann) say he (Stanisić) was going to play despite a muscle problem. To say that we are preparing our match against Stanišić, no, that would be very reductive compared to the other Bayern players.”