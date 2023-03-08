PSG’s Marco Verratti expects his team to be ready for Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti understands the massive task at hand for his squad as it prepares to face off with Bayern Munich in the second leg of Champions League tie between the two power clubs.

“It’s a very important game. We lost 1-0 in the first leg at home, but everything is still to play for. We have to play a great game against a great team. All my teammates are confident. We are ready,” said Verratti (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “After we lost the first leg, we spoke to each other. We won 3 games in a row and got our confidence back. To win here, you have to be 100%. Tomorrow there will be a lot of great players on the pitch. The truth will be tomorrow. We have to show that we’re good.

“We know our qualities, the players have great personality, great character. The Champions League is played on small details. This could very well be a final. I really hope we will have a great game, that we will have no regrets when we go back to the dressing room.”

Verratti knows Kylian Mbappé will play a huge role in how PSG performs at the Allianz Arena — and the Italian star is expecting Mbappé to deliver.

“Kylian is Kylian. We’re lucky to have him here. He has a very big personality, we need players like him. We know that nothing is lost. We have a lot of pressure, because we are playing for something big. But we always like to have this pressure,” said Verratti.

More than anything, however, Verratti knows that Bayern Munich will be prepared.

“Bayern will play their football. They has very precise football, with aggression, intensity, strong players in 1v1, in duels. We have to win as many duels as possible, it can change a lot of things. But I think Bayern are not going to change the way they play,” said Verratti.