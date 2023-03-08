Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain: Gamethread and Live Blog

While a 1-0 lead from the first leg is nice, it doesn’t mean the tie is over. Bayern Munich can become the first Bundesliga team to book passage to the Champions League quarter-finals if they beat Paris Saint-Germain tonight. Julian Nagelsmann and his team know what’s at stake here. The whole season could be judged by the outcome of this game.

The same, of course, can be said for PSG. With Kylian Mbappe playing from the start, Christophe Galtier will be hoping for an early breakthrough to overturn the deficit from the first leg. Opposing him will likely be a variant of the 3-5-2 which looks very similar to a 4-2-3-1 at times, with Thomas Muller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting starting up top. Josip Stanisic will be replacing the suspended Benjamin Pavard, and his task will be to stop Kylian Mbappe on his side of the pitch.

The slim margins mean that neither side can afford to slip up here. The future of the season is at stake.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 9:00 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.