Bayern Munich extends Scottish defensive prospect through 2025

Liam Morrison joined Bayern Munich back in 2019 and the Scottish youngster has made quite the impression on campus.

Now, the club has extended the center-back’s deal through 2025 per an announcement on the FCBayern.com website:

FC Bayern has prematurely extended Liam Morrison’s contract, which expires at the end of the season. The 19-year-old central defender signed a new contract until 2025. During his time in Munich, the Scot has made 13 appearances in the Bayern Regionalliga (1 goal) and a total of 29 games (3 goals) for the U-17s and U-19s of the German record champions.

Bayern Munich campus manager Jochen Sauer was happy to be able to keep Morrison with the club.

“Liam is a tall central defender, good at headers and tackles, who always gives his all for his team on the pitch. He brings a lot with him to assert himself in his position in professional football. That’s why we are very happy about his contract extension and are very excited about his future path,” Sauer said.

Morrison, meanwhile, is looking forward to continuing to make his mark at Bayern Munich.

“The past few years have not been easy for me due to Corona and injuries. But I’ve always felt very comfortable at Bayern, I’m getting better and better and now I’m all the more looking forward to the future,” Morrison said.