Matthijs de Ligt has impressed his Bayern Munich teammates

Matthijs de Ligt has so far lived up to his billing as Bayern Munich’s most expensive transfer for the season, shelling out around 70 million for the ex-Juventus defender. De Ligt has since then established himself as the Bavarians’ starting center back alongside Dayot Upamecano. Recent performances suggest that everyone at the club is liking him more and more.

Kerry Hau from Sport1 (via @iMiaSanMia) reported that De Ligt’s mentality, will to win, and defensive leadership has endeared him to the people at the club. Not only that, he also regularly communicates with his fellow defenders in German instead of his native Dutch.

The former Ajax man is also in contention to join the team council alongside Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, and others. Considering that De Ligt was Ajax’s captain in the Dutch Eredivisie and the Champions League (aged 18 and 19, respectively), taking charge is something that the Dutchman is used to.