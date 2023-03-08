Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Arsenal to battle for Juventus star Dusan Valahovic?; Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies earn more accolades; Manchester City setting up Josko Gvardiol move; Bayern not shopping Ryan Gravenberch; and MORE!

This is, well, something.

According to this report, Bayern Munich is planning to use Marcel Sabitzer as bait to lure Juventus into a (play dramatic music)...SWAP DEAL for striker Dusan Vlahovic, who also happens to be a target for Arsenal FC.

Ah...the swap deal. One of the favorite types of rumors we see here at the Daily Schmankerl. Let’s dig into the details:

Bayern are looking at a potential deal for Juventus striker Vlahovic, who has been linked with a move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. Italian news outlet CMW have claimed that Bayern plan to offer Marcel Sabitzer to Juventus in a deal to bring Vlahovic to the Allianz Arena. Midfielder Sabitzer joined Manchester United on loan from Bayern in the January transfer window. Sabitzer is scheduled to return to the Bavarian giants at the end of the season. Now, Bayern’s reported plan regarding Vlahovic will come as a blow for Arsenal. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Serbia international striker.

There are a couple of reasons why this makes sense on certain levels:

Bayern is still looking for its No. 9 of the future.

Juventus has interest in Sabitzer.

Vlahovic could come at a reduced rate because of Juventus’ major financial mess.

However, it remains to be seen exactly what type of fee the Serie A power would be seeking for Vlahovic. Bayern Munich is still very cost-conscious and seems to be planning for a bigger 2024 summer transfer window splurge than 2023’s.

That said — as the club proved last summer with Matthijs de Ligt — if the right player becomes available, Bayern Munich will dip into its bank account to get a deal done.

Bayern Munich stars Matthijs de Ligt and Alphonso Davies were recognized with spots on WhoScored.com’s Top 5 Leagues Team of the Week:

Bayern Munich is at a key juncture of its season.

With big matches just about every week, plus a roster that is likely to be tweaked this summer, there is nary a day that goes by without some sort of news breaking.

This week, there was plenty to discuss and we had no shortage of topics. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

The news that Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry could be on the way out at Bayern Munich.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s new deal and what it means moving forward.

Bayern Munich’s new clubhouse punishment system.

Some thoughts on the PSG tilt and why this is such a key moment for Julian Nagelsmann.

A recap of the latest episode of The Last of Us.

It looks like Robin Koch is ready to leave Leeds United and he is drawing interest from Newcastle United and a few Bundesliga clubs:

According to Sport1, Robin Koch would like to take the next step in his career this summer and leave Leeds United. Koch has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, as well as unnamed Bundesliga clubs. A return to Germany interests the 26-year-old, as he wants to move back into contention for the German national team with the European Championships being held in Germany next year. The defender’s last call-up to the German national team was under Joachim Löw in 2021, and a return to Germany may bring him into focus for Hansi Flick. Koch has played 25 times for Leeds this season, and has operated as a central defender; as well as a number six. The 26-year-old joined Leeds in 2020 from Freiburg for €13 million; his current contract expires in 2024. His versatility may help him with a place in the national team, as Germany lacks a backup number six behind Joshua Kimmich.

Manchester City appears to be positioning itself to make a move for RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol in the near future:

Manchester City are prepared to sell Aymeric Laporte to help fund a move for RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol. Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in the Frenchman.

Fabrizio Romano thinks RB Leipzig could get blown away by an offer:

Josko Gvardiol is likely to become the most expensive defender of all time when he leaves RB Leipzig. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested, while Real Madrid have been linked with a move too.

Bayern Munich capped off their second win in a row against VfB Stuttgart in what was a solid showing by the visitors, who were constantly tested by the hosts’ grit and energy. The first half in particular was completely Bayern, after an initial spell that looked concerning for the Bavarians, with Bruno Labbadia’s side throwing everything and the kitchen sink at them.

However, Julian Nagelsmann’s side was able to hold the fort down defensively and fashion a goal in the first half, courtesy of Matthijs de Ligt. After that, everything was going on cruise control, up until a nervy 10 minutes in the end. But yes: it sure seems like “DrawLsmann” is out of his rut of “Draws” and “Ls” and getting the wins out; some pretty, some ugly.

But a win is a win.

However, some players continue to frustrate, particularly a couple from Bayern’s contingent of second-half substitutes. Not going to give too much away here, since I’d rather you enjoy my scathing criticisms in the podcast :)

Here are the major talking points:

The tactics of both sides as the game progressed

Lineups and formations

The solid defending, and de Ligt’s rise as Bayern’s defensive leader

Davies and Josip Stanisic with a solid game

Midfield not up to snuff, but not too shabby either

M&M’s attacking prowess, and some mandatory Müller propaganda

Why Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala should start over the other wingers

Sané’s nonchalant attitude and why he makes my blood boil

Why Serge Gnabry is the most inconsistent player in world football

Should Bayern Munich ship these two out?

A Q$G preview teaser

Highly regarded Borussia Mönchengladbach youngster Luca Netz looks like is going to get his chance to be “the man”:

News Luca #Netz: The 19 y/o top talent from @borussia should replace #Bensebaini who is set to join @BVB! Gladbach has informed Netz about their plans. They trust him 100 %. Borussia wants to transfer a backup for Netz. Rising player! @Sky_Marlon89 @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/uUQboo6coj — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 6, 2023

As expected, Bayern Munich is not looking to sell midfielder Ryan Gravenberch:

Despite several enquiries, Bayern consider Ryan Gravenberch not for sale. The Dutchman is seen as an investment for the future.

In this flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Schnitzel discuss: