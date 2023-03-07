Bayern Munich Frauen targeting Chelsea FC Women’s couple Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson

Bayern Munich Frauen are continuing to bolster their ranks with more players. Last time out, they signed teen prodigy Alara Şehitler. Now, Bianca Rech is about to channel her inner Brazzo and sign a big name player. Two of them, actually: Chelsea FC Women’s duo Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson.

WHAT?!

Ehem, sorry. Anyway, Transfermarkt’s female players branch and women’s football specialists Soccerdonna reported on Twitter that Bayern Frauen are kicking the tires on Harder and Eriksson, two of the best players out there. Harder was an ex-Wolfsburg Frauen player and turned out for the Wolves from 2017 to 2020, so it’ll be interesting if she does move back to Germany to play for her old club’s biggest rivals.

Harder and Eriksson are also ardent supporters of the LGBTQ+ movement, with the Dane and Swede being a couple since 2014. They’ve featured on the popular football series “Wingmen”, started by Liverpool FC wingbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. The first season of the show was initially a sort of tête-à-tête between the two players and included a few other Liverpool players, but has since grown to include more players like Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, Alan Shearer, Ian Wright, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Bruno Fernandes, and more in the second (completed) and third (ongoing) seasons.