Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller neutral on Kylian Mbappé’s “PSG are favorites” comment

Tommy is a kind guy, ask the Barcelona fans

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have one foot through to the quarterfinals of the Champions League following a first leg victory away to Paris Saint-Germain, but Kylian Mbappé’s comment saying PSG are the favorites in the second leg have caused a stir. Leon Goretzka hit back at that comment, but Thomas Müller took a more diplomatic approach.

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured the 33-year-old’s comments in a presser: “Everyone can assess that for themselves. We won the first leg 1-0, I think that’s an advantage. But a one-goal deficit can always be caught up in football. I understand his opinion, he has a lot of self-confidence.”

VfB Stuttgart v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

When Müller was asked who his favorite PSG player was, it was the one he just talked about. “That’s an easy question, Kylian,” Müller said. “He has explosiveness in combination with the right decisions in the penalty box. The whole world enjoys watching him. But tomorrow we will try to disturb him at work. If our plan works, he won’t have much fun.”

Müller also has every reason to be confident heading into the rematch, looking to bring their A-game in midweek. “I’m very confident that we can bring our quality to the pitch,” FC Barcelona’s favorite player said. “We have a clear plan in place. In such a top game you also need a little bit of luck. It’s going to be a fight. But this stadium and the experiences we had here are mostly positive.”

