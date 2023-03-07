Report: Real Madrid could be targeting Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry for summer transfer

According to a report from Fichajes.net, Real Madrid has a list of eight potential targets for the summer transfer window. Among those names is Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry, who could find himself on the outside looking in for a starting role in Bavaria for the 2023/24 season:

The white team must invest in new players that fit the team’s objectives, shape it and build a galactic squad as it has always done. Here we leave a list of names that resonate in Valdebebas and that the president Florentino Pérez is considering for Real Madrid. Serge Gnabry: The German striker is losing prominence this year at Bayern Munich and could be interested in a change of scenery.

Gnabry’s status at Bayern Munich is definitely questionable for a number of reasons. There is a glut of attacking power on Julian Nagelsmann’s roster and the manager could also decide to make a permanent shift to a back three, which would limit playing opportunities for a winger like Gnabry even more.

Gnabry has indicated that he would like to play in a No. 10 role, but Nagelsmann has been reluctant to use him at that spot. when deploying a back three, the coach has look to use Gnabry at wing-back, a position that the Germany international does not appear to want to play on a long-term basis.

The other names on the list did not offer many surprises. Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, and AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao were included.

The report also stated that Brahim Diaz, a Real Madrid loanee who is playing at AC Milan this season, could be targeted for a return to Spain during the summer.