Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman still has PSG in his heart, but that won’t stop him against them

Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman spent a great deal of his youth career and a part of his senior playing career at Paris Saint-Germain, a club with which Bayern already has a great deal of history with from recent seasons in the Champions League. They’re currently up 1-0 on aggregate on the Ligue 1 giants in the round of 16 through a goal scored in the second half of the first leg by Coman himself, who refused to buoyantly celebrate in front of the PSG fans at the Parc des Princes.

The French winger has been in a sensational run of form for Bayern this season six goals and six assists from a total of 23 appearances across all competitions. He’s missed three matches through card suspension and also missed six matches from various injuries he’s had this season, but has still been one of Julian Nagelsmann’s most important attackers in the lineup, scoring and creating goals at pivotal times across all fronts.

He made the ultimate difference in the first leg and Coman is slated to start on the right flank for the second leg, and he recently said that despite having an affinity for PSG for the earlier stages in his career, it won’t affect his will to win for Bayern. “Everyone knows the love I have for Paris - even though I don’t say it every time, because I have respect for the club where I’ve been playing for seven years. What’s certain is that on Wednesday I will do everything to help my team qualify,” he told French outlet Canal+ (via @iMiaSanMia).

After brilliantly taking his half volley in the first leg and setting Bayern up nicely, Coman consciously made the decision not to celebrate against his former club, which was a gesture of respect to PSG for him. “At the start of the match, there were some insults, but I said to myself: a few people will not change my mind. When you score, you want to do a knee slide, but I wanted to show a sign of respect towards the fans of PSG,” he explained.